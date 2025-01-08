Strengthening Bonaire’s Coral Reefs Amidst Unprecedented Bleaching

In the past two years, coral reefs in the South Caribbean have faced significant challenges.

Record-high ocean temperatures in 2023 and 2024 — the hottest two consecutive years on record — have triggered severe coral bleaching across the region.

According to a 7-year study by STINAPA Bonaire, the percentage of corals affected by thermal stress rose dramatically from 25% in 2016 to over 80% in 2023. The scale of bleaching is evident across reefs around the island, with widespread impacts on nearly every coral species.

The scale of bleaching over the past two years is nothing short of unprecedented. Coupled with the spread of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), first detected on the island in March 2023, Bonaire’s once-thriving reefs are now under extraordinary pressure.

In response, Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) is working to strengthen coral populations at a biological level and build resilience against these threats.

According to Sanne Tuijten, Science Officer for RRFB:

“Selective propagation allows us to pinpoint coral strains that demonstrate natural tolerance to stress, and multiply them through fragmentation and breeding.”

During peak bleaching season, RRFB ramps up monitoring efforts to identify resilient coral colonies.

Between October and December, their team spent over 150 hours surveying 25 reef sites around the island in search of “super corals.” Once identified, they are grown in nurseries, outplanted to the reef, and integrated into RRFB’s coral breeding program to pass on their resilient traits to the next generation.

While these efforts have made a significant impact, RRFB urgently needs an on-land nursery facility to combat bleaching, disease, and other stressors effectively.

Tuijten says:

“An on-land facility is not just about expanding our breeding and fragmentation work — it’s about having the tools to act quickly and effectively now that our reefs are under threat. Without it, our ability to respond to crises is severely limited.”