Strengthening Bonaire’s Coral Reefs Amidst Unprecedented Bleaching

By John Liang

-

RRFB staff monitors an area of reef that has recently died during a dive scouting for resilient colonies. (Image Credit: Lorenzo Mittiga)
In the past two years, coral reefs in the South Caribbean have faced significant challenges.

Record-high ocean temperatures in 2023 and 2024 — the hottest two consecutive years on record — have triggered severe coral bleaching across the region.

According to a 7-year study by STINAPA Bonaire, the percentage of corals affected by thermal stress rose dramatically from 25% in 2016 to over 80% in 2023. The scale of bleaching is evident across reefs around the island, with widespread impacts on nearly every coral species.

The scale of bleaching over the past two years is nothing short of unprecedented. Coupled with the spread of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), first detected on the island in March 2023, Bonaire’s once-thriving reefs are now under extraordinary pressure.

In response, Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) is working to strengthen coral populations at a biological level and build resilience against these threats.

According to Sanne Tuijten, Science Officer for RRFB:

“Selective propagation allows us to pinpoint coral strains that demonstrate natural tolerance to stress, and multiply them through fragmentation and breeding.”

A bleached brain coral colony in shallow water.(Image Credit: RRFB)
During peak bleaching season, RRFB ramps up monitoring efforts to identify resilient coral colonies.

Between October and December, their team spent over 150 hours surveying 25 reef sites around the island in search of “super corals.” Once identified, they are grown in nurseries, outplanted to the reef, and integrated into RRFB’s coral breeding program to pass on their resilient traits to the next generation.

While these efforts have made a significant impact, RRFB urgently needs an on-land nursery facility to combat bleaching, disease, and other stressors effectively.

Tuijten says:

“An on-land facility is not just about expanding our breeding and fragmentation work — it’s about having the tools to act quickly and effectively now that our reefs are under threat. Without it, our ability to respond to crises is severely limited.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

