Sunday, December 8, 2024
Ocean

Study Shows How Fishing Patterns Are Changing Due To Climate Change

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Fishing Boat (AdobeStock)
Fishing Boat (AdobeStock)

A five-year research project has investigated how local fishing communities have changed their fishing habits in response to climate change.

The project aimed to create a “spatial sea map” showing how communities have changed their habits.

The map covers the behavior of 266 fishing communities, stretching across the US East Coast from Maine to North Carolina. The report and map was published in ICES Journal of Marine Science.

The report is the work of assistant professor of biological sciences at Wellesley College, Rebecca Seldon, who stated:

“These changes can challenge fishing communities that rely on marine resources. Many communities have diversified what they catch, or where they fish, to cope with changes in where fish are found. We need to understand what works in different locations. Fishermen are not adverse to adaptation. The challenges [with adaptation] tend to be associated with regulations and policies, not fishermen or fishing communities themselves. So many fishermen have an immense capacity for change, it’s often regulations that are the limiting factor. By creating a complete marine spatial map of the lower 48 states, we can help people make better decisions at the local, regional and international levels.”

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,165FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US