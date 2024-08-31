‘Super Marine Heatwaves’ A Major Cause For Concern

A new report has shown indicated that “super marine heatwaves” are a major cause for concern.

The findings are part of the Annual 2023 Global Climate Report, which highlights growing sea temperatures, including that 2023 featured the highest ever recorded sea temperatures.

The report indicated that surface sea temperatures were so high, the authors needed to coin a new term to describe them. In 2023, three incidences of these new “Super Marine Heat Waves“ were recorded.

The effects of these raised sea temperatures can be far reaching and stretch far inland. Warmer temperatures cause hurricanes to intensify quicker and grow much stronger than ever before.

You can find the 2023 annual report here.