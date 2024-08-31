Monday, September 9, 2024
Ocean

‘Super Marine Heatwaves’ A Major Cause For Concern

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Hurricane (AdobeStock)
Hurricane (AdobeStock)

A new report has shown indicated that “super marine heatwaves” are a major cause for concern.

The findings are part of the Annual 2023 Global Climate Report, which highlights growing sea temperatures, including that 2023 featured the highest ever recorded sea temperatures.

The report indicated that surface sea temperatures were so high, the authors needed to coin a new term to describe them. In 2023, three incidences of these new “Super Marine Heat Waves were recorded. 

The effects of these raised sea temperatures can be far reaching and stretch far inland. Warmer temperatures cause hurricanes to intensify quicker and grow much stronger than ever before. 

You can find the 2023 annual report here.

Sourcenoaa.gov
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We've been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

