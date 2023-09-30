Saturday, September 30, 2023
Ocean

Support An End to Icelandic Whaling Once And For All

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

black tail of whale underwater

Hvalavinir has launched a new petition to end the cruel and brutal Icelandic Whale hunt once and for all.

The petition comes in the wake of a report by the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority, which lays bare the horrible agony and cruelty inflicted on the whales during the hunt. The authority documented and filmed the deaths of 58 of 148 fin whales during the last hunt and highlighted the following horrors.

Consider it takes 8 minutes to reload the explosive harpoons used to shoot the whales. Four whales were shot four times before being killed. That is a minimum of 32 minutes of pain! Five whales were shot three times. That is a minimum of 24 minutes of agony! In total, 36 whales were shot more than once with explosive harpoons.

The median time for a whale to die from an explosive harpoon was 11.5 minutes; this is clearly not humane by any stretch of the imagination. One poor whale was chased in pain, agony and terror for five hours with a spear sticking out of its back.

Three of these unfortunate majestic creatures were shot but were not caught, so they died a slow, agonizing death from the injuries they sustained from an explosive harpoon.

The petition needs your support to end this barbaric practice.

You can find the damming report into the cruel hunt here — the report is in Icelandic.

You can find out more information here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
100,266FollowersFollow
2,727FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,220FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US