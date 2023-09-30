Support An End to Icelandic Whaling Once And For All

Hvalavinir has launched a new petition to end the cruel and brutal Icelandic Whale hunt once and for all.

The petition comes in the wake of a report by the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority, which lays bare the horrible agony and cruelty inflicted on the whales during the hunt. The authority documented and filmed the deaths of 58 of 148 fin whales during the last hunt and highlighted the following horrors.

Consider it takes 8 minutes to reload the explosive harpoons used to shoot the whales. Four whales were shot four times before being killed. That is a minimum of 32 minutes of pain! Five whales were shot three times. That is a minimum of 24 minutes of agony! In total, 36 whales were shot more than once with explosive harpoons.

The median time for a whale to die from an explosive harpoon was 11.5 minutes; this is clearly not humane by any stretch of the imagination. One poor whale was chased in pain, agony and terror for five hours with a spear sticking out of its back.

Three of these unfortunate majestic creatures were shot but were not caught, so they died a slow, agonizing death from the injuries they sustained from an explosive harpoon.

The petition needs your support to end this barbaric practice.

You can find the damming report into the cruel hunt here — the report is in Icelandic.

You can find out more information here.