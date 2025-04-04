The Gulf of America Coastal Ocean Observing System Celebrates Its 20 Anniversary

The Gulf of America Coastal Ocean Observing System, formerly the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System, is celebrating 20 years of existence.

For the last two decades, the organization has been providing information about the Gulf’s coastal and open oceans and waters to people, stakeholders and the government. The organization’s data is used to benefit the economy, the Gulf’s ecosystems and the population as a whole.

Over the last 20 years, the Gulf of America Coastal Ocean Observing System has worked to establish a sustainable operational system in the Gulf that integrates meteorological, biogeochemical, biological, bathymetric physical, and other types of data to provide the most comprehensive picture possible of the Gulf’s climate.

The System currently has 30 principal investigators alongside 62 partners. These provide data from over 1,730 gulf sensors that come via 447 regional and federal stations. The organization has 181 institutional and individual members.

Although the system focuses on the Gulf, its work has contributed to a broader and better understanding of ocean dynamics and how ocean climate functions. Members of the organization have worked nationally to contribute to the development of ocean observation systems worldwide.

Despite significant growth, the System maintains its focus on user-driven sustained observations. These initially focused on coastal inundation and disaster resilience, marine operations, and public health. However, the organization has now expanded its scope towards climate monitoring and more.