The History Of Diving Museum Is Hosting A Virtual Fancy Dress Contest

The History of Diving Museum has announced a virtual fancy dress contest to celebrate Halloween.

The objective is not to put great expense in the costume, but time and creative effort. Instead of buying a costume, upcycle items from around the house.

There are three categories you can enter:

Children.

Adults.

Pets.

Entries must be submitted by October 28th, 2020. To enter the competition simply post your image on Instagram with the tag #HDMhalloween or on Facebook with the tag @divingmuseum. If you are on neither, you can email your entry.

Winners will be announced on October 31st, 2020, and they will be notified on social media. Winners will receive an age-appropriate prize, with the pet category wining a pet-friendly prize.

Entries can be emailed here.