Friday, October 23, 2020
Scuba Diving

The History Of Diving Museum Is Hosting A Virtual Fancy Dress Contest

The History Of Diving Museum Is Hosting A Virtual Fancy Dress Contest 1
By Sam Helmy

-

History of Diving Museum Halloween Contest
History of Diving Museum Halloween Contest

The History of Diving Museum has announced a virtual fancy dress contest to celebrate Halloween.

The objective is not to put great expense in the costume, but time and creative effort. Instead of buying a costume, upcycle items from around the house.

There are three categories you can enter:

  • Children.
  • Adults.
  • Pets.

Entries must be submitted by October 28th, 2020. To enter the competition simply post your image on Instagram with the tag #HDMhalloween or on Facebook with the tag @divingmuseum. If you are on neither, you can email your entry.

Winners will be announced on October 31st, 2020, and they will be notified on social media. Winners will receive an age-appropriate prize, with the pet category wining a pet-friendly prize.

Entries can be emailed here.

The History Of Diving Museum Is Hosting A Virtual Fancy Dress Contest 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

301,076FansLike
70,104FollowersFollow
2,538FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,244FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US