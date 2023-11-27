The Manta Trust Calls For Global Ocean Ambassadors

The Manta Trust is calling globally for dedicated youths to step up into the role of Ocean Ambassadors.

The trust aims for young people aged 13-18 to rise to the occasion and be the driving force behind making a positive change in worldwide conservation, marine science and exploration.

The ambassadors will work collaboratively with the trust to develop and implement local projects to increase conservation and improve ocean science in the area. The ambassadors can use their links in schools to galvanize local communities to participate in these efforts fully.

Applications for the role of Ocean Ambassador are now open, and interested youth can submit an online application for the position. The deadline for applications is December 10, 2023.

