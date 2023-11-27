Monday, November 27, 2023
The Manta Trust Calls For Global Ocean Ambassadors

Atlantic Manta Ray (Image credit: Guy Stevens/Manta Trust)
The Manta Trust is calling globally for dedicated youths to step up into the role of Ocean Ambassadors.

The trust aims for young people aged 13-18 to rise to the occasion and be the driving force behind making a positive change in worldwide conservation, marine science and exploration.

The ambassadors will work collaboratively with the trust to develop and implement local projects to increase conservation and improve ocean science in the area. The ambassadors can use their links in schools to galvanize local communities to participate in these efforts fully.

Applications for the role of Ocean Ambassador are now open, and interested youth can submit an online application for the position. The deadline for applications is December 10, 2023.

You can find out more information here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

