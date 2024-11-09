The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Celebrates Debris Removal Milestone

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation is celebrating reaching a marine debris removal milestone, with over 100,000 lbs/45,359 Kg having been removed from the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The removal was part of the Goal: Clean Seas Florida Keys Initiative. It was established in 2018 with the aim of educating people to combat marine debris in the Keys. Since the program launch, over 1,500 Goal dives have been conducted by 18 participating dive shops.

According to Cortney Benson, the Marine Debris Removal Stewardship Coordinator at NMSF:

“Goal: Clean Seas is a tremendous partnership that we have with Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. I am beyond proud of the Blue Star Dive Operators and both the professional and recreational divers for accomplishing this monumental feat. This work really makes a difference not only for the reefs and biodiversity under the water but for the recreation economy of the Keys, which rely on thriving sanctuary ecosystems.”

While the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Team Lead for Education & Outreach Marlies Tumolo added:

“The idea for Goal: Clean Seas Florida Keys came from the Keys community and with their stewardship the program has flourished. I am so proud of the work of our partners, Blue Star Diving Operators and the individual divers who have had huge conservation impacts in Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary!”