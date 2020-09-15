Tuesday, September 15, 2020
DeeperBlue Podcast

The World’s Oldest Scuba Diver | Award Winning Underwater Filmmaker Michele Hall

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

-

DBP - Episode 13
DBP - Episode 13

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available.  The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Listen Now: Web | Apple Podcasts | SpotifyStitcher | Google Podcast

In Episode 13, you’ll hear the latest news in the last week from around the world underwater including the man who is aiming to be the world’s oldest Scuba Diver at 100 years old. We also find out about the possible final resting place of a WWII US submarine off the coast of Thailand, new eLearning courses from PADI, and how sharks are being exploited as we explore COVID-19 vaccines as we round up the week’s top stories.

Then we welcome back one of our fabulous co-hosts, Linden Wolbert, as she speaks with famed underwater filmmaker Michele Hall. Michele left her 20-year career as a pediatric nurse to dive into the world of underwater wildlife filmmaking as a producer. She has produced, with her husband Howard Hall, some of the most successful underwater IMAX films of our time winning multiple Emmy awards.

Mermaid Linden, perhaps the world’s most famous mermaid, shares a top travel tip for all those aspiring mermaids and mermen out there.

And then finally we hear from Ross Arnold on his Best Dive Ever.

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple PodcastSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t forget to give us a 5-star rating, leave a review, and tell your friends about us – every share and like really makes a difference.

Stephan Whelan
Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

298,522FansLike
68,054FollowersFollow
2,490FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,280FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US