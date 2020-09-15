The World’s Oldest Scuba Diver | Award Winning Underwater Filmmaker Michele Hall

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In Episode 13, you’ll hear the latest news in the last week from around the world underwater including the man who is aiming to be the world’s oldest Scuba Diver at 100 years old. We also find out about the possible final resting place of a WWII US submarine off the coast of Thailand, new eLearning courses from PADI, and how sharks are being exploited as we explore COVID-19 vaccines as we round up the week’s top stories.

Then we welcome back one of our fabulous co-hosts, Linden Wolbert, as she speaks with famed underwater filmmaker Michele Hall. Michele left her 20-year career as a pediatric nurse to dive into the world of underwater wildlife filmmaking as a producer. She has produced, with her husband Howard Hall, some of the most successful underwater IMAX films of our time winning multiple Emmy awards.

Mermaid Linden, perhaps the world’s most famous mermaid, shares a top travel tip for all those aspiring mermaids and mermen out there.

And then finally we hear from Ross Arnold on his Best Dive Ever.

