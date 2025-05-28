TransforMAR Project Provides Scuba Experiences To Low-Income Young People

How can cultural identity shape the future of ocean conservation?

TransforMAR is an ocean literacy initiative working with youth from traditional coastal communities in Brazil, including Indigenous, Quilombola and Caiçara groups. Through immersive education, it combines ancestral wisdom with scientific knowledge to strengthen the connection between people and the sea.

Brazilian engineer Alexandre Silva founded the TransforMAR project after being introduced to scuba diving:

“My first Discovery Scuba experience changed the way I saw the planet. The moment I submerged, I felt a deep sense of belonging, like I was part of the ocean itself. Breathing underwater and witnessing the sheer beauty and fragility of marine life transformed my understanding of our connection to nature. That experience made me realize that protecting the ocean isn’t just important — it’s a responsibility.”

TransforMAR provides young people from low-income families with the opportunity to explore the underwater world through Discovery Scuba, which allows participants to dive without completing a full certification course. Not only more affordable, each dive is guided by a certified instructor, ensuring both safety and accessibility for people of all abilities.

The project then takes Discovery Scuba one step further by combining the experience with theoretical and practical educational activities focused on marine biology and environmental conservation. This educational aspect promotes environmental awareness among vulnerable youth, contributing to a fair and equitable society and encouraging sustainable consumerism.

By empowering young leaders to become active advocates for ocean and climate justice, TransforMAR fosters a powerful sense of belonging and mobilizes communities to protect what they know and love.

Together, they are building a legacy of care, resilience and collective action.

As part of the Blue Thread Network, TransforMAR is helping to weave a global movement that unites culture, science and community for ocean protection.

Learn more about the TransforMAR Project here.