Monday, December 9, 2024
Ocean

Transplanting Healthy Corals Improves Damaged Reef’s Health

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

3D ceramic tiles with coral fragments in the healthy site in the Gulf of Eilat/Aqaba. (Image credit: Meron Segev)
3D ceramic tiles with coral fragments in the healthy site in the Gulf of Eilat/Aqaba. (Image credit: Meron Segev)

A new study has shown that a novel method of transplanting healthy reef ecosystems to damaged reefs can produce astounding results.

The results offer a glimmer of hope to many damaged reef ecosystems, which now could potentially be saved from terminal decline. 

The new method is known as “a coral reef ecosystem transplant” and involves transplanting a biomimetic terracotta tile that is embedded with a range of organisms ranging from microorganisms to Invertebrates. Corals from the damaged reef then latch onto these tiles. This has shown huge improvements in the health of damaged corals. 

According to the study’s lead researcher Dr. Natalie Levy, from Bar-Ilan University’s Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences:

“This innovative approach underscores the critical role of healthy reef ecosystems in restoring coral health and resilience. The results highlight the potential of ecosystem transplantation as an effective, sustainable restoration tool that can be integrated with other coral restoration methods like coral gardening and artificial reefs.”

While Prof. Oren Levy, also from Bar-Ilan University’s Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences added:

“This research advances our understanding of coral restoration and provides an invaluable tool to help address the ongoing global coral crisis. By using healthy ecosystems to regenerate damaged reefs, we can work towards more resilient, sustainable coral ecosystems that may one day recover from climate change and other threats.”

You can find the original research here.

(Featured Image credit: Meron Segev)

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,171FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US