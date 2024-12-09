Transplanting Healthy Corals Improves Damaged Reef’s Health

A new study has shown that a novel method of transplanting healthy reef ecosystems to damaged reefs can produce astounding results.

The results offer a glimmer of hope to many damaged reef ecosystems, which now could potentially be saved from terminal decline.

The new method is known as “a coral reef ecosystem transplant” and involves transplanting a biomimetic terracotta tile that is embedded with a range of organisms ranging from microorganisms to Invertebrates. Corals from the damaged reef then latch onto these tiles. This has shown huge improvements in the health of damaged corals.

According to the study’s lead researcher Dr. Natalie Levy, from Bar-Ilan University’s Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences:

“This innovative approach underscores the critical role of healthy reef ecosystems in restoring coral health and resilience. The results highlight the potential of ecosystem transplantation as an effective, sustainable restoration tool that can be integrated with other coral restoration methods like coral gardening and artificial reefs.”

While Prof. Oren Levy, also from Bar-Ilan University’s Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences added:

“This research advances our understanding of coral restoration and provides an invaluable tool to help address the ongoing global coral crisis. By using healthy ecosystems to regenerate damaged reefs, we can work towards more resilient, sustainable coral ecosystems that may one day recover from climate change and other threats.”

You can find the original research here.

(Featured Image credit: Meron Segev)