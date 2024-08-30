Ukes USA And Dr. Guy Harvey Launch Premium Sunglass Straps Collection

Dr. Guy Harvey has teamed up with Ukes USA to launch a new range of premium sunglass straps.

The new collection of premium straps will feature three designs, including work by the legendary artist. The three designs available are:

Billfish

Deep Seas

Turtles

As with all Dr. Guy Harvey collaborations, a portion of the sale proceeds will go toward supporting the work of the Guy Harvey Foundation.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Reid Hollen, co-founder of Ukes USA stated:

“We are excited to partner with Guy Harvey, whose commitment to marine conservation and artistic excellence aligns perfectly with our values. Collaborating with a company that has such a great mission allows us to create a product that not only stands out in design but also supports a cause we deeply believe in.”

While Alex Harvey, the licensing and marketing director for Guy Harvey, Inc. added:

“We are thrilled to partner with Ukes to bring these beautifully designed sunglass straps to our customers, especially those who at some point may have lost a pair of sunglasses while doing their favorite water or outdoor-related activity. The vibrancy of the straps really sets them apart.”