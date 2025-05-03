Underwater Bubble Curtain Deployed At Offshore Wind Farm

RWE, in partnership with Hydrotechnik Offshore, has successfully deployed the first offshore bubble curtain at a UK wind farm.

The new installation, which aims to protect marine life from noise pollution at the farm, was deployed at the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm, which is located 195km/121 miles off the coast of England.

The bubble curtains, which are already adopted across Europe, reduce the propagation of underwater noise by creating a barrier of rising bubbles around the turbine installation site. This dampens sound waves and reduces disturbances to marine species, such as harbor porpoises, dolphins and whales, which rely on ultrasound for orientation.

To install the system, a perforated hose is placed on the seabed around the turbine installation site. This creates a 180-meter-wide ring. Then compressed air is pumped through the hose, generating a continuous stream of bubbles that rise to the surface, effectively breaking up and slowing down the sound waves. This can significantly reduce noise levels during piling operations.

The Sofia Offshore Wind Farm aims to be a leader in sustainability and has introduced multiple initiatives, including Recyclable Wind Turbine Blades. In addition, it will feature the world’s first battery and methanol-powered service vessels.

Commenting on the deployment, RWE Sofia Project Director Matthew Swanwick stated:

“By introducing the use of a bubble curtain on a trial basis, we are strengthening our commitment to environmental responsibility. Projects like this can ensure offshore wind energy can be developed sustainably, with minimal impact on marine life, taking cognizance of working with a Special Area of Conservation.”