Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Ocean

UNESCO Is Holding A Screening Of ‘Collision’ Documentary This Week

John Liang
By John Liang

-

'Collision' Documentary (Image credit: Ocean Souls Films)
'Collision' Documentary (Image credit: Ocean Souls Films)

UNESCO is holding a screening of the documentary “Collision” as well as a discussion on how to minimize ship strikes on marine animal populations.

The screening will take place on September 13th at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris, France.

The movie will be screened in English with French subtitles, and a discussion with the film’s director and producer Philip Hamilton along with scientists and maritime industry representatives will be held after.

For more info about the film, check out the trailer below or go to oceansoulsfilms.com.

To register for the screening, click here.

(Featured Image credit: Ocean Souls Films)

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,458FollowersFollow
2,723FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,929FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US