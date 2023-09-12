UNESCO Is Holding A Screening Of ‘Collision’ Documentary This Week

UNESCO is holding a screening of the documentary “Collision” as well as a discussion on how to minimize ship strikes on marine animal populations.

The screening will take place on September 13th at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris, France.

The movie will be screened in English with French subtitles, and a discussion with the film’s director and producer Philip Hamilton along with scientists and maritime industry representatives will be held after.

For more info about the film, check out the trailer below or go to oceansoulsfilms.com.

To register for the screening, click here.

(Featured Image credit: Ocean Souls Films)