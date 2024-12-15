Sunday, December 15, 2024
Ocean

University Launches Study On The Effects Of Offshore Wind

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Offshore Wind Farm (Adobe Stock)
Offshore Wind Farm (Adobe Stock)

Researchers from Herriot Watt University have launched a new study into the effects of offshore wind farms on marine life and ecosystems.

The four-year study is funded by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI). It will examine the effects of these farms, which are becoming more prevalent around our coastlines, on the marine food chain.

The new research will utilize cutting-edge technology and techniques, including satellite remote sensing, autonomous underwater vehicles and digital aerial surveys

The project is led by Heriot-Watt’s Global Research Institute for Earth and Marine Sciences Professor Stephen Votier, an expert in Seabird Ecology at the Lyell Centre, who stated:

“Floating offshore wind farms have the potential to accelerate global net zero targets however less is known about the ecological consequences, from ocean physics to biodiversity. By focusing our team’s expertise on ocean fronts, which play a vital role in driving marine productivity and climate cycling, the FRONTLINE project will improve understanding of how physical structures could affect plankton and forage fish dynamics, with knock-on effects on marine predators and commercial fisheries.”

Sourcehw.ac.uk
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,216FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US