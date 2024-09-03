Monday, September 9, 2024
Ocean

US Government Announces Review Of Indus River Dolphin’s Designation As Endangered

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Indus River Dolphin (Image credit: NOAA Fisheries)
Indus River Dolphin (Image credit: NOAA Fisheries)

The US government has announced it will conduct a five-year review of whether to keep the Indus River Dolphin on the Endangered Species List.

The Indus River Dolphin currently has a range of the lower and middle areas of the Indus River in south and central Pakistan, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service.

NOAA Fisheries first listed the Indus River Dolphin as endangered in 1991.

According to a recent notice issued by NOAA Fisheries:

“NMFS is required by the Endangered Species Act (ESA) to conduct 5-year reviews to ensure that the listing classifications of species are accurate. The 5-year review must be based on the best scientific and commercial data available at the time of the review. We request submission of any such information on the Indus River dolphin, particularly information on the status, threats, and recovery of the species that has become available since the previous review in 2016.”

For more info about the Indus River Dolphin, go to fisheries.noaa.gov.

Indus River Dolphin (Image credit: NOAA Fisheries)
Indus River Dolphin (Image credit: NOAA Fisheries)
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,038FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US