US Government Announces Review Of Indus River Dolphin’s Designation As Endangered

The US government has announced it will conduct a five-year review of whether to keep the Indus River Dolphin on the Endangered Species List.

The Indus River Dolphin currently has a range of the lower and middle areas of the Indus River in south and central Pakistan, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service.

NOAA Fisheries first listed the Indus River Dolphin as endangered in 1991.

According to a recent notice issued by NOAA Fisheries:

“NMFS is required by the Endangered Species Act (ESA) to conduct 5-year reviews to ensure that the listing classifications of species are accurate. The 5-year review must be based on the best scientific and commercial data available at the time of the review. We request submission of any such information on the Indus River dolphin, particularly information on the status, threats, and recovery of the species that has become available since the previous review in 2016.”

For more info about the Indus River Dolphin, go to fisheries.noaa.gov.