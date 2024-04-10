Wednesday, April 10, 2024
US Government Proposes Tweaking Sea Turtle Release Rules For Commercial Fishermen

John Liang
By John Liang

Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle
Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle

The US government is proposing some tweaks to the rules that govern the safe handling of sea turtles unintentionally caught by commercial longline fishermen.

According to a notice published this week:

“This proposed rule would update the Atlantic highly migratory species (HMS) regulations regarding the sea turtle safe handling and release requirements and equipment in the HMS pelagic and bottom longline fisheries.”

The proposed updates are based on two technical memoranda published by the National Marine Fisheries Service’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center (SEFSC) meant to simplify those rules.

The updates would also add other tools or options for fishermen to use to safely handle and release sea turtles.

Check out the notice on the proposed rule here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

