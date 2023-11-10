Friday, November 10, 2023
Ocean

US National Science Foundation Seeking Public Input On National Ocean Biodiversity Strategy

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Beautiful tropical coral reef at Thailand's Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea (Adobe Stock)
Beautiful tropical coral reef at Thailand's Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea (Adobe Stock)

The US National Science Foundation is seeking public input regarding the development of a National Ocean Biodiversity Strategy.

In a notice published this week, NSF says the proposed strategy will cover “the genetic lineages, species, habitats, and ecosystems of United States (U.S.) ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes waters.”

Additionally:

“The Strategy will strengthen the knowledge foundation and coordination on which federal agencies and other parties can align priorities and investments toward more cost-effective and successful solutions to the increasing challenges that require information on biodiversity and living resources. The Strategy will align research and monitoring on ocean life for safe and sustainable management, conservation, development, and climate solutions; and improve delivery of biodiversity information to support wise management and the growing ocean economy.”

Furthermore, the NSF’s Subcommittee on Ocean Science and Technology says it wants public input on “the foundational elements of a Strategy for delivering needed knowledge and implementing effective stewardship of ocean life. Those elements will include actions federal agencies should take to collect, coordinate, and deliver information for policy, investment, development, and management, to better align ocean biodiversity investments and policy with societal needs for both use and protection of living resources, ensuring benefits to society across sectors and from local to international levels.”

To find out more about how to submit input, check out the full notice here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,194FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,380FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US