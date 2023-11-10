US National Science Foundation Seeking Public Input On National Ocean Biodiversity Strategy

The US National Science Foundation is seeking public input regarding the development of a National Ocean Biodiversity Strategy.

In a notice published this week, NSF says the proposed strategy will cover “the genetic lineages, species, habitats, and ecosystems of United States (U.S.) ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes waters.”

Additionally:

“The Strategy will strengthen the knowledge foundation and coordination on which federal agencies and other parties can align priorities and investments toward more cost-effective and successful solutions to the increasing challenges that require information on biodiversity and living resources. The Strategy will align research and monitoring on ocean life for safe and sustainable management, conservation, development, and climate solutions; and improve delivery of biodiversity information to support wise management and the growing ocean economy.”

Furthermore, the NSF’s Subcommittee on Ocean Science and Technology says it wants public input on “the foundational elements of a Strategy for delivering needed knowledge and implementing effective stewardship of ocean life. Those elements will include actions federal agencies should take to collect, coordinate, and deliver information for policy, investment, development, and management, to better align ocean biodiversity investments and policy with societal needs for both use and protection of living resources, ensuring benefits to society across sectors and from local to international levels.”

To find out more about how to submit input, check out the full notice here.