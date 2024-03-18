Monday, March 18, 2024
WDHOF Announces 2024 Grant and Scholarship Winners

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Women Divers Hall of Fame
Women Divers Hall of Fame

The Women Divers Hall of Fame has announced the list of winners for its 2024 training grants and scholarship programs.

This year, the WDHOF awarded US$57,000/~€52,326 to 47 individuals. The scholarships and grants help individuals who are about to embark on a career in the diving industry.

Selecting the winners took a lot of work from amongst all the excellent candidates and was the work of the WDHOF Scholarship Chair Dr. Shirley Pomponi. This year’s scholarships and grants include the following:

  • Cecelia Connelly Memorial Graduate Scholarship in Underwater Archaeology.
  • Max Benjamin Memorial Graduate Marine Conservation Scholarship.
  • Graduate Marine Conservation Scholarship.
  • Sherry Reed Memorial Undergraduate Marine Conservation Scholarship.
  • Jim Leffard Memorial Training Grant for Underwater Photography.

You can find out more about all the winners here.

Source
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

