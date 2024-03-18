WDHOF Announces 2024 Grant and Scholarship Winners

The Women Divers Hall of Fame has announced the list of winners for its 2024 training grants and scholarship programs.

This year, the WDHOF awarded US$57,000/~€52,326 to 47 individuals. The scholarships and grants help individuals who are about to embark on a career in the diving industry.

Selecting the winners took a lot of work from amongst all the excellent candidates and was the work of the WDHOF Scholarship Chair Dr. Shirley Pomponi. This year’s scholarships and grants include the following:

Cecelia Connelly Memorial Graduate Scholarship in Underwater Archaeology.

Max Benjamin Memorial Graduate Marine Conservation Scholarship.

Graduate Marine Conservation Scholarship.

Sherry Reed Memorial Undergraduate Marine Conservation Scholarship.

Jim Leffard Memorial Training Grant for Underwater Photography.

You can find out more about all the winners here.