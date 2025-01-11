WDHOF Announces 2025 Speaker Series

The Women Divers Hall of Fame has announced its 2025 Speaker Series, “Voices Beneath the Waves: Stories of Courage, Passion & Adventure.”

On Jan 9th, Kathy Weydig spoke about “Combining a dive career and family in a male-dominated sport.” You can check out the replay here.

On Feb 6th, Dawn Kergis will speak live at 6:00 p.m. US Eastern time.

On March 6th, Shirley Pomponi will speak live at 6:00 p.m. US Eastern time.

On April 3rd, Erika Lopez will speak live at 6:00 p.m. US Eastern time.

On May 3rd, Liz Taylor will speak at 6:00 p.m. US Eastern time.

On June 12th, WDHOF will release a recorded talk by Sabine Kerkau due to time zone constraints.

If you miss the live stream for any of the talks, you can always check out the talks later on a variety of platforms including: