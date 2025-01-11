Saturday, January 11, 2025
WDHOF Announces 2025 Speaker Series

John Liang
By John Liang

WDHOF Speaker Series 2025
WDHOF Speaker Series 2025

The Women Divers Hall of Fame has announced its 2025 Speaker Series, “Voices Beneath the Waves: Stories of Courage, Passion & Adventure.”

On Jan 9th, Kathy Weydig spoke about “Combining a dive career and family in a male-dominated sport.” You can check out the replay here.

  • On Feb 6th, Dawn Kergis will speak live at 6:00 p.m. US Eastern time.
  • On March 6th, Shirley Pomponi will speak live at 6:00 p.m. US Eastern time.
  • On April 3rd, Erika Lopez will speak live at 6:00 p.m. US Eastern time.
  • On May 3rd, Liz Taylor will speak at 6:00 p.m. US Eastern time.
  • On June 12th, WDHOF will release a recorded talk by Sabine Kerkau due to time zone constraints.
WDHOF 2025 Speaker Series
WDHOF 2025 Speaker Series

If you miss the live stream for any of the talks, you can always check out the talks later on a variety of platforms including:

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

