Wetpixel Announces Launch Of ‘Wetpixel Live’

The folks at Wetpixel have launched “Wetpixel Live,” a series of video conversations with leading underwater photographers.

Hosted by Wetpixel Editor Adam Hanlon, with regular contributions from Associate Editor and renowned photographer Alex Mustard, “Wetpixel Live” will feature topics that are of interest to all those that venture beneath the surface with a camera. It’s crammed full of hard-edged technical information and practical advice with the goal of helping people create memorable images.

According to Hanlon:

“Wetpixel Live aims to answer some of the questions that are frequently asked on the forum and to make this amazing resource more accessible to image makers.”

The first episode is now live on the Wetpixel YouTube channel. It lists and explains five important tips for those staring out as underwater photographers.

Check out the video below. If you enjoy it, you can subscribe to the channel to get notifications as they add more video content in the future.