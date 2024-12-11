Win a Free Bilikiki Trip in Emperor Divers’ Photography Competition

Emperor Divers’ annual photography competition is back, with a really cool prize this year.

Emperor is once again calling on its guests to submit their finest pictures and videos with this year’s competition titled: “My Emperor Story.”

The winner will receive a free holiday on the company’s newest vessel – Emperor Bilikiki, touring the waters of the Solomon Islands.

Entrants will need to showcase their best Emperor Divers adventure by sending either five photos that create a travel diary of your trip on an Emperor liveaboard or a 20-second video capturing the highlights of your journey.

The photos or video can include whatever you want but they must encapsulate your time with Emperor in a way that means most to you:

“From your arrival to departure: your diving, your sightings, your laughs, your fun, your choice – your story.”

Entries should be sent – making sure you include your full name in your email – to media@emperordivers.com with the subject line “My Emperor Story.”

The deadline for submissions is December 31st, 2024 and the winner will be announced after all entries have been assessed by the panel.