Women Divers Hall of Fame Online Auction Closes Soon!

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Women Divers Hall of Fame
Women Divers Hall of Fame

The Women Divers Hall Of Fame’s annual online auction is closing soon, so you better get your bid in fast.

The auction benefits WDHOF’s scholarship and training grant program. In the past two decades, WDHOF has awarded close to US$1 million/~€886,050 to individuals who are passionate about our water planet.

Each year, the members of WDHOF attend various consumer diving expositions, including the DEMA Show (for diving professionals only) as well as symposia, conferences, seminars and special events throughout the United States. These venues allow WDHOF members the opportunity to give presentations/seminars about their areas of expertise and allow the ability for members to meet and speak directly with the public.

What began as a tribute to the leading women divers of the Twentieth Century, at the Beneath the Sea Dive Show, soon developed into a wider vision when it began recognizing still more of the women divers who were contributing significantly to the exploration, greater understanding, safety and enjoyment of our underwater world.

Their contributions spanned generations in a wide variety of specialty fields, including Arts, Sciences, Medicine, Sports, Exploration, Archaeology, Media, Safety, Education, Service, Business, Environment and Conservation. Thus the WDHOF was born.

For the auction, which closes on May 3, 2025, you can bid on items anywhere from books to trips to exotic dive locations.

To place your bid, go to 32auctions.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

