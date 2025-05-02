Women Divers Hall of Fame Online Auction Closes Soon!

The Women Divers Hall Of Fame’s annual online auction is closing soon, so you better get your bid in fast.

The auction benefits WDHOF’s scholarship and training grant program. In the past two decades, WDHOF has awarded close to US$1 million/~€886,050 to individuals who are passionate about our water planet.

Each year, the members of WDHOF attend various consumer diving expositions, including the DEMA Show (for diving professionals only) as well as symposia, conferences, seminars and special events throughout the United States. These venues allow WDHOF members the opportunity to give presentations/seminars about their areas of expertise and allow the ability for members to meet and speak directly with the public.

What began as a tribute to the leading women divers of the Twentieth Century, at the Beneath the Sea Dive Show, soon developed into a wider vision when it began recognizing still more of the women divers who were contributing significantly to the exploration, greater understanding, safety and enjoyment of our underwater world.

Their contributions spanned generations in a wide variety of specialty fields, including Arts, Sciences, Medicine, Sports, Exploration, Archaeology, Media, Safety, Education, Service, Business, Environment and Conservation. Thus the WDHOF was born.

For the auction, which closes on May 3, 2025, you can bid on items anywhere from books to trips to exotic dive locations.

To place your bid, go to 32auctions.com.