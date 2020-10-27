Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Women Divers Hall of Fame to Welcome Six New Members in 2021

By John Liang

The Women Divers Hall of Fame announced it has selected six new members who will constitute the class of 2021.

Those women include:

* Patricia Beddows, Ph.D. — Illinois, USA — Karst and Cave Geoscientist, Instrument Developer, Environmental Monitoring

* Karen Gowlett-Holmes — Tasmania, Australia — Underwater Photographer, Marine Biologist, Educator

* Denise Herzing, Ph.D. — Florida, USA — Dolphin Researcher, Marine Biologist, Author

* Christy Pattengill-Semmens, Ph.D. — California, USA — Marine Biologist, Citizen Science Innovator, Marine Life Identification Educator

* Dení Ramírez Macías, Ph.D. — Baja California Sur, Mexico — Conservation Biologist, Whale Shark and Giant Manta Researcher

* Allison Vitsky Sallmon, D.V.M. — California, USA — Nonprofit Founder, Underwater Photographer, Writer

According to the WDHOF selection panel:

“The very large field of extremely talented, accomplished nominees made the decision process a difficult one for the Selection Panel. We extend our sincere thanks to the Panel members and Panel Chair who worked so diligently and respectfully to make these selections. Those who were not chosen have every reason to be proud of their accomplishments, and we are happy to welcome them into our community as Associates. Although we cannot accept every nominee, our nomination process has affirmed our belief that women throughout the world are doing great things to make a difference in the diving community and the marine environment. We are grateful to all of you who nominated and wrote letters of support, and participated in this most important mission of the Women Divers Hall of Fame.”

You can check out the new members biographies at wdhof.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

