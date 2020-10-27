Women Divers Hall of Fame to Welcome Six New Members in 2021

The Women Divers Hall of Fame announced it has selected six new members who will constitute the class of 2021.

Those women include:

* Patricia Beddows, Ph.D. — Illinois, USA — Karst and Cave Geoscientist, Instrument Developer, Environmental Monitoring

* Karen Gowlett-Holmes — Tasmania, Australia — Underwater Photographer, Marine Biologist, Educator

* Denise Herzing, Ph.D. — Florida, USA — Dolphin Researcher, Marine Biologist, Author

* Christy Pattengill-Semmens, Ph.D. — California, USA — Marine Biologist, Citizen Science Innovator, Marine Life Identification Educator

* Dení Ramírez Macías, Ph.D. — Baja California Sur, Mexico — Conservation Biologist, Whale Shark and Giant Manta Researcher

* Allison Vitsky Sallmon, D.V.M. — California, USA — Nonprofit Founder, Underwater Photographer, Writer

According to the WDHOF selection panel:

“The very large field of extremely talented, accomplished nominees made the decision process a difficult one for the Selection Panel. We extend our sincere thanks to the Panel members and Panel Chair who worked so diligently and respectfully to make these selections. Those who were not chosen have every reason to be proud of their accomplishments, and we are happy to welcome them into our community as Associates. Although we cannot accept every nominee, our nomination process has affirmed our belief that women throughout the world are doing great things to make a difference in the diving community and the marine environment. We are grateful to all of you who nominated and wrote letters of support, and participated in this most important mission of the Women Divers Hall of Fame.”

You can check out the new members biographies at wdhof.org.