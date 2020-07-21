18x World Champion Freediving Legend William Trubridge, and Hollywood Freedive Trainer Kirk Krack

The fifth episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In this episode, we’ve got some epic freediving stories to listen to.

We have an interview with William Trubridge – 18x World Record holder and multiple world champion Freediver. He talks to us about what drove him to push him in ways that push the boundaries of what humans can do underwater.

Then we hear from Kirk Krack, pioneering freediving educator and Hollywood freediving trainer who’s worked on films such as Mission Impossible, and the upcoming Avatar sequels. He gives us some advice on how to achieve peak performance in getting to your target depth.

And then finally we hear from Nick Brunn on his Best Dive Ever.

