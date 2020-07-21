Wednesday, July 22, 2020
DeeperBlue Podcast

18x World Champion Freediving Legend William Trubridge, and Hollywood Freedive Trainer Kirk Krack

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

-

DBP - Episode 5 - 18x World Champion Freediving Legend William Trubridge, and Hollywood Freedive Trainer Kirk Krack
DBP - Episode 5 - 18x World Champion Freediving Legend William Trubridge, and Hollywood Freedive Trainer Kirk Krack

The fifth episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available.  The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Listen Now: Web | Apple Podcasts | Spotify |  Stitcher | Google Podcast

In this episode, we’ve got some epic freediving stories to listen to.

We have an interview with William Trubridge – 18x World Record holder and multiple world champion Freediver.  He talks to us about what drove him to push him in ways that push the boundaries of what humans can do underwater.

Then we hear from Kirk Krack, pioneering freediving educator and Hollywood freediving trainer who’s worked on films such as Mission Impossible, and the upcoming Avatar sequels.  He gives us some advice on how to achieve peak performance in getting to your target depth.

And then finally we hear from Nick Brunn on his Best Dive Ever.

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple PodcastSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t forget to give us 5-star rating, leave a review, and tell your friends about us – every share and like really makes a difference.

Stephan Whelan
Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

RELATED ARTICLES

DeeperBlue Podcast

RAID President Paul Toomer, and Wreck Expert Aron Arngrimsson

Stephan Whelan -
The fourth episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is out today, featuring diving agency RAID President Paul Toomer, and Wreck Expert Aron Arngrimsson from Dirty Dozen Expeditions
Read more
DeeperBlue Podcast

How We Go Diving Again, and NEEMO Aquanaut Dawn Kernagis

Stephan Whelan -
The third episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is out today, featuring what we can expect as we all start to contemplate getting back in the water and an interview with Aquanaut Dawn Kernagis
Read more
DeeperBlue Podcast

The Day Diving Stood Still, and Underwater Cameraman David Diley

Stephan Whelan -
The second episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is out today, featuring a candid discussion on the state of the dive industry and an interview with underwater filmmaker David Diley
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

290,686FansLike
66,223FollowersFollow
2,374FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,328FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US