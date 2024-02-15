Thursday, February 15, 2024
2023 Wildlife Photographer of The Year Winners Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Ice Bed: Stunning image of a young polar bear drifting to sleep wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award (Image credit: Nima Sarikhani, Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
Ice Bed: Stunning image of a young polar bear drifting to sleep wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award (Image credit: Nima Sarikhani, Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

The Natural History Museum UK has announced the winners of the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of The Year awards.

This year’s People’s Choice award is “Ice Bed” by Nima Sarikhani. The stunning image, taken off Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, features a polar bear curled up peacefully, sleeping on a small ice floe drifting in the Arctic Ocean.

Other stunning images include one by Audun Rikarsen, taken in a fjord just outside Tromso, Norway. The image has moon jellyfish in the background below a stunning night sky lit with the aurora borealis.

You can find all the winning images and more here, or check out a video about some of the stunning images below.

(Featured Image credit: Nima Sarikhani, Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Behind the lens: High-flying jay by Lasse Kurkela | Wildlife Photographer of the Year #WPYInsights

SourceNatural History Museum
