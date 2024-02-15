2023 Wildlife Photographer of The Year Winners Announced

The Natural History Museum UK has announced the winners of the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of The Year awards.

This year’s People’s Choice award is “Ice Bed” by Nima Sarikhani. The stunning image, taken off Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, features a polar bear curled up peacefully, sleeping on a small ice floe drifting in the Arctic Ocean.

Other stunning images include one by Audun Rikarsen, taken in a fjord just outside Tromso, Norway. The image has moon jellyfish in the background below a stunning night sky lit with the aurora borealis.

You can find all the winning images and more here, or check out a video about some of the stunning images below.

(Featured Image credit: Nima Sarikhani, Wildlife Photographer of the Year)