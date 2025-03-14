2024 SSI Master Diver Challenge Winner Announced

Scuba Schools International has announced Landon Wick from Neptune Divers as the winner of its 2024 Master Diver Challenge.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Wick completed four specialty courses with and logged over 50 dives. The SSI Master Diver rating is the highest recreational diver rating achievable. Through their training and experience, the Master Diver posses the highest level of skills and experience as a recreational diver, and are perfectly poised to make the jump to SSI dive pro should they choose to do so.

This year’s winner of the Master Diver Challenge receives the grand prize of an 8-day, 7-night trip for two onboard the Turks & Caicos Aggressor II.

Neptune Divers is a full-service dive shop that has been in business for over 45 years. The company was first established in 1978 and offers the full SSI curriculum from open water diver to Instructor. Owner Lori Zoun commented on the win:

“The Master Diver Challenge has been a fantastic way to grow our Neptune Divers community, starting with a simple chart posted in our shop. By having each of our Dive Pros specialize in their favorite courses, we elevated our continuing education program—offering students diverse perspectives, additional dive tips, and, of course, plenty of great dive stories. As students checked off classes, they not only improved their skills but also became more engaged with our dive family…The challenge sparked interest in unexpected ways…Students saw the variety of courses available, felt motivated by friendly competition, and for some, it even led to leadership roles in diving. Our dive attendance soared, with monthly local dive-a-longs reaching up to 45 divers in the water, plus nearly as many non-divers joining for post-dive events. It also fueled growth in our travel program, as divers logging more dives became eager to explore new opportunities. The Master Diver Challenge has strengthened our educational offerings and built a thriving, connected community—our Neptune Divers family.”