Saturday, January 27, 2024
Freediving

321FREEDIVE 2024 Conference Day 3 Recap

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Enchante Gallardo at the 2024 321FREEDIVE Conference
Day 3 of the 2024 321FREEDIVE Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida featured workshops on freediving fitness, flexibility and rescues as well as talks and panel discussions on freediving science, becoming an elite freediver and more.

The day began with a talk by Immersion Freediving Founder Ted Harty, who spoke about the methods he uses to persuade freedivers and spearfishers who haven’t taken a freediving course to actually take one.

Ted Harty at the 2024 321FREEDIVE Conference
After that, Harty along with fellow freedivers Allie Reilly, Rachel Novak, Liz Parkenson, Prime Hall and Don Tran participated on a panel about freediving and social media.

2024 321FREEDIVE Panel on Social Media
That panel was followed by Hall and Tran talking about their Deep End Fitness business and how their training methods mesh with freediving.

2024 321FREEDIVE Conference: Prime Hall and Don Tran talk Deep End Fitness
The day then moved on to a panel discussion on freediving science and the latest research on blackouts, lung squeeze and decompression sickness with Drs. Peter Lindholm, Juan Valdivia, Bizo Silva and Ali Christen Drew.

2024 321FREEDIVE Conference panel on Freediving Science
Following that panel, some attendees took part in a workshop run by Deep End Fitness’s Hall and Tran, while others learned freediving rescue techniques.

2024 321FREEDIVE Day 3
Additionally, US national record holder Enchante Gallardo spoke about the challenges she faced and overcame while training to dive to 100 meters/328 feet.

Enchante Gallardo at the 2024 321FREEDIVE Conference
Nick Fazah of the Boston Sea Rovers ended the day with a talk about his ongoing quest to freedive the Andrea Doria wreck.

Nick Fazah at the 2024 321FREEDIVE Conference
To learn more about the conference, go to 321freediving.com.

John Liang
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

