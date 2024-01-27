321FREEDIVE 2024 Conference Day 3 Recap

Day 3 of the 2024 321FREEDIVE Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida featured workshops on freediving fitness, flexibility and rescues as well as talks and panel discussions on freediving science, becoming an elite freediver and more.

The day began with a talk by Immersion Freediving Founder Ted Harty, who spoke about the methods he uses to persuade freedivers and spearfishers who haven’t taken a freediving course to actually take one.

After that, Harty along with fellow freedivers Allie Reilly, Rachel Novak, Liz Parkenson, Prime Hall and Don Tran participated on a panel about freediving and social media.

That panel was followed by Hall and Tran talking about their Deep End Fitness business and how their training methods mesh with freediving.

The day then moved on to a panel discussion on freediving science and the latest research on blackouts, lung squeeze and decompression sickness with Drs. Peter Lindholm, Juan Valdivia, Bizo Silva and Ali Christen Drew.

Following that panel, some attendees took part in a workshop run by Deep End Fitness’s Hall and Tran, while others learned freediving rescue techniques.

Additionally, US national record holder Enchante Gallardo spoke about the challenges she faced and overcame while training to dive to 100 meters/328 feet.

Nick Fazah of the Boston Sea Rovers ended the day with a talk about his ongoing quest to freedive the Andrea Doria wreck.

To learn more about the conference, go to 321freediving.com.