Sunday, January 28, 2024
Freediving

321FREEDIVE 2024 Conference Day 4 Recap

John Liang
By John Liang

-

2024 321FREEDIVE conference

Day 4 of the 2024 321FREEDIVE Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida featured panel discussions on shark diving and women in freediving as well as workshops on doing safety for cliff diving competitions plus finding freediving locations off the beaten path, freediving and conservation and more.

Nick Fazah of the Boston Sea Rovers started the day off with a talk about how he leads the team of safety divers for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and the procedures they use.

Nick Fazah talks about leading the safety team for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series
Nick Fazah talks about leading the safety team for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Rachel Novak followed that with a talk about her efforts to find freediving spots in lakes and rivers across the USA, along with how to safely hike to those locations.

Rachel Novak on her Hike and Dive project
Rachel Novak on her Hike and Dive project

Snake scientist Rosie Moore spoke about using social media to further conservation efforts and dispel inaccuracies and biases about certain animals, including snakes and sharks.

Rosie Moore on Conservation Science
Rosie Moore on Conservation Science

Hollywood stuntwoman Liz Parkinson gave a talk about her career as a stunt double and trainer on movies and TV shows like Netflix’s “Thai Cave Rescue,” DisneyPlus’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” 

Liz Parkinson talks about her work on the Netflix THAI CAVE RESCUE series
Liz Parkinson talks about her work on the Netflix THAI CAVE RESCUE series

Following those talks, Shivani Goberdhan moderated a poolside panel on the risks and rewards of diving with sharks with Samudra Flow founder Allie Reilly, Parkinson and Moore.

Allie Reilly, Liz Parkinson and Rosie Moore talk diving with sharks
Allie Reilly, Liz Parkinson and Rosie Moore talk diving with sharks

After that, Goberdhan moderated a panel on the past, present and future of women in freediving that featured DeeperBlue.com’s own Editor-At-Large Franceska Koe, US freediving national record holder Enchante Gallardo, Allie Reilly, USA Spearfishing Team Member Susan Pauer, freediving competition medic Leigh Baker, Liz Parkinson and Rachel Novak.

Women in Freediving panel
Women in Freediving panel

Additionally, during the morning Fazah also conducted a training workshop in the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center’s dive pool on high dive rescues, the folks at Deep End Fitness held another session of the techniques they use to train top athletes and another in-pool freediving rescue session took place.

Freedive Rescue Clinic
Freedive Rescue Clinic

Finally, 321FREEDIVE Conference founder Jennifer Morgan gave closing remarks in which she announced that planning for the 2025 conference was well underway.

321FREEDIVE Conference Founder Jennifer Morgan
321FREEDIVE Conference Founder Jennifer Morgan
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
104,183FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US