A Petition IS Underway To Ban Shark Fin Imports In The U.K.

Shark advocates in the United Kingdom have started a petition calling on the British Parliament to ban the imports of shark fins.

The petition so far has garnered more than 55,000 online signatures:

“Now that we have left the EU, the UK has the ability to finally stop the importation of Shark Fins. They had previously stated that ‘Whilst in the EU, it is not possible to unilaterally ban the import of shark fins into the UK.'”

While countries have recently worked on cracking down on star finning, “no European country has yet to ban the importation of fins, meaning that loopholes still exist,” the petition campaign states, adding:

“Britain should become the first European country to ban the importation of Shark Fins before we lose these beautiful creatures forever.”

For more info about the petition, go to sharkguardian.org.

To sign the petition, click here.