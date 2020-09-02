Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Ocean

A Petition IS Underway To Ban Shark Fin Imports In The U.K.

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Shark Fins (Adobe Stock)
Shark Fins (Adobe Stock photo)

Shark advocates in the United Kingdom have started a petition calling on the British Parliament to ban the imports of shark fins.

The petition so far has garnered more than 55,000 online signatures:

“Now that we have left the EU, the UK has the ability to finally stop the importation of Shark Fins. They had previously stated that ‘Whilst in the EU, it is not possible to unilaterally ban the import of shark fins into the UK.'”

While countries have recently worked on cracking down on star finning, “no European country has yet to ban the importation of fins, meaning that loopholes still exist,” the petition campaign states, adding:

“Britain should become the first European country to ban the importation of Shark Fins before we lose these beautiful creatures forever.”

For more info about the petition, go to sharkguardian.org.

To sign the petition, click here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

298,003FansLike
68,054FollowersFollow
2,472FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,225FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US