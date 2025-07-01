BARE’s Aqua-Trek Evo Drysuit Now Available In Five Colors

If you’re in the market for a new drysuit, BARE’s Aqua-Trek Evo is now available in five new colors.
The Aqua-Trek Evo is based on the company’s X-Mission Evolution drysuit made for military, Coast Guard, fire brigades and search & rescue teams. Crafted from the company’s proprietary Cordura Nylon Oxford 4-Layer fabric, the Aqua-Trek Evo is tough, abrasion-resistant and breathable.
The drysuit is now available in Black, Grey, Khaki Green, Orange and Yellow, and is offered in Men’s sizes S through 4XL and Women’s sizes XS through XLS.
Retailing between US$2,399.95/~€2,035 and $2,699.95/~€2,289, the Aqua-Trek Evo has the following features:
- A lightweight, low-profile plastic dry zipper minimizes bulk and packs flat
- The offset zipper flap prevents contact wear, keeping closures protected
- The “Smart Collar” system with a 2mm nylon/smoothskin neck and vented drain improves the seal when worn with a BARE dry hood
- Low-profile valves reduce snag points and streamline your dive
- M-PADz knee protection with 2mm neoprene backing adds comfort when kneeling or crawling
- Anatomically shaped torso, arms, and legs support full mobility, even with layers underneath
- Two bellow pockets with drain grommets and D-rings provide easy-access storage on each thigh
- Double-taped critical seams and two-needle felled construction give you lasting durability in high-wear zones
It also has a range of customization options:
- Choose your neck and wrist seal systems (neoprene, latex or ring systems)
- Pick the boot style that suits your dives
- Add relief zipper or P-valve, Kevlar or Melco T5000 shoulder, elbow, inner thigh or butt pads, reflective tape, or embroidered badges
- Shorten/lengthen the sleeve, torso, or leg length. Increase waist or calf sizing
- Personalize it with silk screen graphics or Velcro patches for identification or department logos
For more info, go to baresports.com.