Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Scuba Diving

BARE’s Aqua-Trek Evo Drysuit Now Available In Five Colors

John Liang
By John Liang

-

BARE's Aqua-Trek Evo Drysuit Now Available In Five Colors
BARE's Aqua-Trek Evo Drysuit Now Available In Five Colors

If you’re in the market for a new drysuit, BARE’s Aqua-Trek Evo is now available in five new colors.

The Aqua-Trek Evo is based on the company’s X-Mission Evolution drysuit made for military, Coast Guard, fire brigades and search & rescue teams. Crafted from the company’s proprietary Cordura Nylon Oxford 4-Layer fabric, the Aqua-Trek Evo is tough, abrasion-resistant and breathable.

The drysuit is now available in Black, Grey, Khaki Green, Orange and Yellow, and is offered in Men’s sizes S through 4XL and Women’s sizes XS through XLS.

Retailing between US$2,399.95/~€2,035 and $2,699.95/~€2,289, the Aqua-Trek Evo has the following features:

  • A lightweight, low-profile plastic dry zipper minimizes bulk and packs flat
  • The offset zipper flap prevents contact wear, keeping closures protected
  • The “Smart Collar” system with a 2mm nylon/smoothskin neck and vented drain improves the seal when worn with a BARE dry hood
  • Low-profile valves reduce snag points and streamline your dive
  • M-PADz knee protection with 2mm neoprene backing adds comfort when kneeling or crawling
  • Anatomically shaped torso, arms, and legs support full mobility, even with layers underneath
  • Two bellow pockets with drain grommets and D-rings provide easy-access storage on each thigh
  • Double-taped critical seams and two-needle felled construction give you lasting durability in high-wear zones

It also has a range of customization options:

  • Choose your neck and wrist seal systems (neoprene, latex or ring systems)
  • Pick the boot style that suits your dives
  • Add relief zipper or P-valve, Kevlar or Melco T5000 shoulder, elbow, inner thigh or butt pads, reflective tape, or embroidered badges
  • Shorten/lengthen the sleeve, torso, or leg length. Increase waist or calf sizing
  • Personalize it with silk screen graphics or Velcro patches for identification or department logos

For more info, go to baresports.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US