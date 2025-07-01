BARE’s Aqua-Trek Evo Drysuit Now Available In Five Colors

If you’re in the market for a new drysuit, BARE’s Aqua-Trek Evo is now available in five new colors.

The Aqua-Trek Evo is based on the company’s X-Mission Evolution drysuit made for military, Coast Guard, fire brigades and search & rescue teams. Crafted from the company’s proprietary Cordura Nylon Oxford 4-Layer fabric, the Aqua-Trek Evo is tough, abrasion-resistant and breathable.

The drysuit is now available in Black, Grey, Khaki Green, Orange and Yellow, and is offered in Men’s sizes S through 4XL and Women’s sizes XS through XLS.

Retailing between US$2,399.95/~€2,035 and $2,699.95/~€2,289, the Aqua-Trek Evo has the following features:

A lightweight, low-profile plastic dry zipper minimizes bulk and packs flat

The offset zipper flap prevents contact wear, keeping closures protected

The “Smart Collar” system with a 2mm nylon/smoothskin neck and vented drain improves the seal when worn with a BARE dry hood

Low-profile valves reduce snag points and streamline your dive

M-PADz knee protection with 2mm neoprene backing adds comfort when kneeling or crawling

Anatomically shaped torso, arms, and legs support full mobility, even with layers underneath

Two bellow pockets with drain grommets and D-rings provide easy-access storage on each thigh

Double-taped critical seams and two-needle felled construction give you lasting durability in high-wear zones

It also has a range of customization options:

Choose your neck and wrist seal systems (neoprene, latex or ring systems)

Pick the boot style that suits your dives

Add relief zipper or P-valve, Kevlar or Melco T5000 shoulder, elbow, inner thigh or butt pads, reflective tape, or embroidered badges

Shorten/lengthen the sleeve, torso, or leg length. Increase waist or calf sizing

Personalize it with silk screen graphics or Velcro patches for identification or department logos

For more info, go to baresports.com.