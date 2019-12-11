You can now adopt a cute but endangered Galapagos Sea Lion.

These beautiful creatures face many challenges and are being protected through an adoption drive run by the Galapagos Conservation Trust. By adopting a Sea Lion, not only will you help them, but you will also receive:

A fact file bursting with interesting information about Galapagos Sea Lions.

An official personalized certificate from the Galapagos Conservation Trust.

A Soft Sea Lion toy.

You will also receive regular updates via monthly emails, detailing the various conservation work being done in the Galapagos.

Adopting a Galapagos Sea Lion will cost £30/~US$39.5 /~€36.

You can adopt a Galapagos Sea Lion here, or check them out in action below.