A new dive app is aiming to revolutionize the recreational diving market.

Diveasapp aims to facilitate integration between divers, dive centers, as well as optimizing the interaction and management process between both. Besides the integration, the app also brings in leading conservation and environmental efforts to help protect our oceans.

For divers, Diveasapp features include:

Searching for and booking diving packages.

Secure processing of online payments.

Storing and (sharing if wanted) of the diver’s C cards and digital documents.

For diving centers, Diveasapp features include:

An online booking platform for a wider reach.

The ability to simplify the booking process for remote customers.

An internal management system to streamline efficiency and management.

For training agencies, Diveasapp features include:

Diveasapp offers a link between themselves and their affiliated dive centers.

The app also provides a link between the agency and its certified divers daily diving activities.

The new platform will be available as a web interface or as an application on Android or iOS.

You can check out a video of Diveasapp below, or go to their Facebook page for more info.