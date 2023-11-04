Aggressor Adventures Adds Second Yacht Exploring Visayan and Sulu Seas

The new Philippines Aggressor II is an elegant, 26-passenger liveaboard dive yacht offering seven, 10 and 11-night, all-inclusive excursions exploring the reefs and atolls of the Visayan and Sulu Seas in 2024.

On April 6, 2024, the Philippines Aggressor II will begin her inaugural “Tubbataha Reef” itinerary charters, which depart from Puerto Princesa, Philippines. These seven- and 10-night excursions dive the Tubbataha Reefs National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, through June 2024.

In June, the yacht journeys to the Visayan Sea. Guests may join this transition charter diving both Tubbataha and the Visayas region.

June through February, the Philippines Aggressor II and her sister ship, the Philippines Aggressor, will visit dive sites near Cebu, Malapascua, Apo and Bohol Islands during “Best of Visayas” and “Visayas South” itineraries. Visayas charters depart from Mactan, except on special occasions, they depart from Dumaguete.

Aggressor Adventures Chairman and CEO Wayne Brown says:

“With such high demand for this extraordinary destination, we are pleased to launch a second yacht in the Philippines. The diversity of the marine life in the Philippines is simply unparalleled. Manta rays, thresher sharks, whale sharks and other pelagics make your adrenaline levels surge, while the pro-found macro creatures provide awesome photo subjects. The Visayan and Sulu Seas are home to pyg-my seahorses, frogfish, ornate ghost pipefish and countless other-worldly, tiny, marine creatures.”

Built by Almaroon Yacht Builders, the new yacht is 140 feet (43 meters) long, and 26 feet (8 meters) wide with four spacious decks. Five upper-level staterooms feature balconies, which provide panoramic views of south Pacific sunsets. Eight deluxe lower-level staterooms include twin berths and ample per-sonal storage. All staterooms are equipped with a media player, climate control, and ensuite full bath-room.

Other amenities include a hot tub and wet bar on the fly bridge, indoor lounge, restaurant serving delicious, chef-prepared meals, and state-of-the-art scuba facilities including Nitrox tank fills and two dive tenders.

Aggressor Adventures reservations can be made through your local dive retail center, travel agent or online at aggressor.com or call 800-348-2628 or 1-706-993-2531.