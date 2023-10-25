Aggressor Adventures and SSI Are Holding An Auction to Raise Funds for Conservation

Aggressor Adventures and SSI have partnered to raise funds for the Sea of Change Foundation with an online auction open for bidding from October 16, 2023 (8:00 AM EDT) to November 18, 2023 (11:59 PM EST).

All funds raised support the foundation’s mission to create positive change for the natural world.

Over fifty auction items are offered at an incredible value with most opening bids starting well below retail value including trips, water sports and dive gear, original and signed artwork (donated by the Guy Harvey Foundation and Michele Westmorland), camera gear, gift baskets/cards and more.

Aggressor Adventures are offering four “trips of a lifetime” to bid on:

You can also bid on a weeklong liveaboard trip for 1 guest (with 20% off a second guest) for the “ultimate whale shark adventure” in the Sea of Cortez with Nautilus.

In addition, land-based adventures to bid on include a 3-day shark and turtle field research experience with MarAlliance and, separately, a hotel stay and tour at Lamanai Landings, both in Belize, along with other cool locations.

The auction also includes dive gear starting with everything a diver needs, including brand-new regulators, BCDs, computers, masks/fins/snorkels, dive bags, wetsuits and rash guards from leaders in the industry, including Aqualung, Coltri, Mares, SCUBAPRO, TUSA, Henderson, OCEAN REEF, Shearwater and Sharkskin.

Furthermore, the auction is also offering paddle boards, a sports watch, reef-safe skincare and more.

Samantha Whitcraft, the foundation’s executive director, said:

“We are deeply grateful for the support of our wonderful sponsors, Aggressor Adventures® and SSI, and for all our generous donors, including California Diving News/Scuba Show, DAN, and Classified Diving. Without the dive and adventure travel community’s dedication to conservation and their generosity, this amazing auction, and the critical conservation it will fund would not be possible.”

You can place your bids here.