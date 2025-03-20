Aggressor Adventures Is Offering A Free Dive Computer When You Book a Trip

For a limited time, travelers who book select certain Aggressor Adventures trips will receive a free Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer, the company announced this week.

The offer applies to the company’s liveaboard scuba excursions, Nile River cruises and Signature Lodge vacations in Sri Lanka or Chaing Mai, Thailand. It also applies to Aggressor’s bird-watching excursions at the same locations.

To qualify, you’ll have to book a trip and place a deposit between March 19 and April 2 for travel November 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026.

The offer is available to individuals or groups and can be booked directly through Aggressor or an Aggressor reseller.

The Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer uses the advanced Bühlmann ZH-L16C algorithm, features versatile modes, user-friendly controls and a crystal-clear display. The Puck 4 comes in six colors: aqua, black, blue, olive, orange and yellow.

To claim the dive computer, you’ll have to pay the deposit on the trip. Afterwards, email a copy of your invoice, color preference and shipping address to promotions@Aggressor.com.

The dive computers will be sent out in late April. You will be responsible for paying any applicable duties on the Puck 4.

To make a reservation or learn more, go to aggressor.com or call the company at 800-348-2628.