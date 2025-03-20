Thursday, March 20, 2025
Diving TravelScuba Diving

Aggressor Adventures Is Offering A Free Dive Computer When You Book a Trip

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Aggressor Adventures Offering Free Dive Computer With Booking
Aggressor Adventures Offering Free Dive Computer With Booking

For a limited time, travelers who book select certain Aggressor Adventures trips will receive a free Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer, the company announced this week.

The offer applies to the company’s liveaboard scuba excursions, Nile River cruises and Signature Lodge vacations in Sri Lanka or Chaing Mai, Thailand. It also applies to Aggressor’s bird-watching excursions at the same locations.

To qualify, you’ll have to book a trip and place a deposit between March 19 and April 2 for travel November 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026.

The offer is available to individuals or groups and can be booked directly through Aggressor or an Aggressor reseller.

The Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer uses the advanced Bühlmann ZH-L16C algorithm, features versatile modes, user-friendly controls and a crystal-clear display. The Puck 4 comes in six colors: aqua, black, blue, olive, orange and yellow.

To claim the dive computer, you’ll have to pay the deposit on the trip. Afterwards, email a copy of your invoice, color preference and shipping address to promotions@Aggressor.com.

The dive computers will be sent out in late April. You will be responsible for paying any applicable duties on the Puck 4.

To make a reservation or learn more, go to aggressor.com or call the company at 800-348-2628.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,955FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US