Sunday, August 24, 2025
Aggressor Adventures Launches ‘The Groovy Getaway’ Promotion

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Aggressor Adventures Announces Komodo Aggressor Liveaboard

Aggressor Adventures has announced a new promotion turning back the clock to the age of exploration to 1966.

The new promotion will see Aggressor Adventures offering a 19.66% discount on trips to participating destinations worldwide.

Promotion overview:

  • Receive a 19.66% discount when you book an Aggressor Adventures trip to a participating destination.
  • The promotion is valid for bookings through September 30, 2025.
  • The offer travel dates are from now through March 31, 2026.
  • The promotion applies to a wide range of locations, including yachts, lodges, and cruises.

Participating Destinations

  • Bahamas Aggressor I & Bahamas Aggressor II
  • Belize Aggressor III & Belize Aggressor IV
  • Cayman Aggressor IV
  • Cocos Island Aggressor & Okeanos Aggressor II
  • Galapagos Aggressor III
  • Komodo Aggressor
  • Maldives Aggressor II
  • Palau Aggressor II
  • Philippines Aggressor I & Philippines Aggressor II (except Tubbataha in March)
  • Raja Ampat Aggressor
  • Red Sea Aggressor II, Red Sea Aggressor IV, & Red Sea Aggressor V
  • Roatan Aggressor
  • Turks & Caicos Aggressor II
  • Aggressor River Cruises – Nile Queen II
  • Aggressor Signature Lodges – Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Aggressor Signature Lodges – Sri Lanka

Commenting on the latest offer, Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown stated:

“The late ‘60s were all about exploration, color, and pushing boundaries. We thought it was the perfect time to pair that adventurous spirit with our incredible destinations, giving our guests a chance to enjoy the trip of a lifetime at a truly groovy price.”

For more info, go to aggressoradventures.com.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

