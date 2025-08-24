Aggressor Adventures Launches ‘The Groovy Getaway’ Promotion

Aggressor Adventures has announced a new promotion turning back the clock to the age of exploration to 1966.

The new promotion will see Aggressor Adventures offering a 19.66% discount on trips to participating destinations worldwide.

Promotion overview:

Receive a 19.66% discount when you book an Aggressor Adventures trip to a participating destination.

The promotion is valid for bookings through September 30, 2025.

The offer travel dates are from now through March 31, 2026.

The promotion applies to a wide range of locations, including yachts, lodges, and cruises.

Participating Destinations

Bahamas Aggressor I & Bahamas Aggressor II

Belize Aggressor III & Belize Aggressor IV

Cayman Aggressor IV

Cocos Island Aggressor & Okeanos Aggressor II

Galapagos Aggressor III

Komodo Aggressor

Maldives Aggressor II

Palau Aggressor II

Philippines Aggressor I & Philippines Aggressor II (except Tubbataha in March)

Raja Ampat Aggressor

Red Sea Aggressor II, Red Sea Aggressor IV, & Red Sea Aggressor V

Roatan Aggressor

Turks & Caicos Aggressor II

Aggressor River Cruises – Nile Queen II

Aggressor Signature Lodges – Chiang Mai, Thailand

Aggressor Signature Lodges – Sri Lanka

Commenting on the latest offer, Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown stated:

“The late ‘60s were all about exploration, color, and pushing boundaries. We thought it was the perfect time to pair that adventurous spirit with our incredible destinations, giving our guests a chance to enjoy the trip of a lifetime at a truly groovy price.”

For more info, go to aggressoradventures.com.