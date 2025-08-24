Aggressor Adventures Launches ‘The Groovy Getaway’ Promotion

Aggressor Adventures has announced a new promotion turning back the clock to the age of exploration to 1966.
The new promotion will see Aggressor Adventures offering a 19.66% discount on trips to participating destinations worldwide.
Promotion overview:
- Receive a 19.66% discount when you book an Aggressor Adventures trip to a participating destination.
- The promotion is valid for bookings through September 30, 2025.
- The offer travel dates are from now through March 31, 2026.
- The promotion applies to a wide range of locations, including yachts, lodges, and cruises.
Participating Destinations
- Bahamas Aggressor I & Bahamas Aggressor II
- Belize Aggressor III & Belize Aggressor IV
- Cayman Aggressor IV
- Cocos Island Aggressor & Okeanos Aggressor II
- Galapagos Aggressor III
- Komodo Aggressor
- Maldives Aggressor II
- Palau Aggressor II
- Philippines Aggressor I & Philippines Aggressor II (except Tubbataha in March)
- Raja Ampat Aggressor
- Red Sea Aggressor II, Red Sea Aggressor IV, & Red Sea Aggressor V
- Roatan Aggressor
- Turks & Caicos Aggressor II
- Aggressor River Cruises – Nile Queen II
- Aggressor Signature Lodges – Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Aggressor Signature Lodges – Sri Lanka
Commenting on the latest offer, Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown stated:
“The late ‘60s were all about exploration, color, and pushing boundaries. We thought it was the perfect time to pair that adventurous spirit with our incredible destinations, giving our guests a chance to enjoy the trip of a lifetime at a truly groovy price.”
For more info, go to aggressoradventures.com.