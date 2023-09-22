Friday, September 22, 2023
AIDA Depth World Championship Day 1: Five National Women’s CNF Records Set

By John Liang

AIDA Depth World Championship Day 1 - CNF Women
Day 1 of the AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship saw five women’s national records in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline set off the coast of Limassol, Cyprus.

Poland’s Natalia Wilk earned a white card with her national record dive to 53m/174ft.

Israel’s Shlomit Wallerstein successfully dove to 46m/151ft.

Indonesia’s Nikita Fima Atriyu earned a national record with a 45m/148ft dive.

Hong Kong’s Jiaoyi Lin and Malaysia’s Syafidatul Azua Shafi each earned white cards and national records with their 41m/134.5ft dives.

Challenging Dives

Not everyone gunning for a national record was successful on Day 1, however.

Croatia’s Sanda Delija successfully dove to 71m/233ft but drew a yellow card for losing her tag (possibly down her wetsuit).

France’s Brigitte Banegas dove to 63m/207ft but blacked out on her way back to the surface.

Banegas’ countrywoman Marianna Gillespie also dove to 63m/207ft but drew a red card for grabbing the line just before surfacing and subsequently blacking out.

Poland’s Maria Bobela dove to 61m/200ft but drew a red card for blacking out at the surface.

Turkey’s Alice Ellialtioglu dove to 59m/194ft and initially received a white card but was later judged to have pulled just above the 2-meter grace zone from the bottom plate, resulting in a red card.

Slovenia’s Mojca Haberman dove to 55m/180ft but blacked out upon surfacing.

Spain’s Marta Gil also dove to 55m/180ft but drew a red card for not keeping her airway fully above the water after surfacing.

Check out the full results below, along with the video replay.

(Featured image credit: AIDA/YouTube)

AIDA Depth World Championship Limassol 2023 - Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) - Women

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com.

