All-Female Inductees Celebrated By International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame

The first-ever, all-female cohort of International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF) inductees was celebrated this past weekend at a gala evening in the Cayman Islands.

Established by the Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism in 2000, the ISDHF celebrates dive industry leaders who have contributed to the success of recreational scuba diving worldwide through innovation and advancements made in the areas of dive tourism, equipment design, dive safety, inclusivity, exploration, adventure, innovation and more.

This year’s inductees include:

“Trailblazer” Award Winner Hidy Yu (Bling Bling Ocean Foundation, Hong Kong)

Rosemary “Roz” Lunn (UK)

Michelle Cove (Resort Lifestyle Ltd., Bahamas)

Anne Hasson (Aggressor Adventures, USA)

Simone Melchior-Cousteau (Posthumous – France)

Women Divers Hall Of Fame (USA)

Steve Broadbelt, chairman of the hall of fame board, said:

“We’re proud to celebrate this groundbreaking moment in the history of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, marking the first year that all of our inductees are women. These extraordinary individuals, from pioneering founders to visionary trailblazers in the newly established category, each has played a powerful role in shaping and advancing the industry.

“Their leadership, innovation and resilience have not only helped build a more inclusive and even playing field in scuba diving, but also shattered the glass ceilings that once seemed impenetrable.”