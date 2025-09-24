Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Scuba Diving

All-Female Inductees Celebrated By International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame

John Liang
By John Liang

-

International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame
International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame

The first-ever, all-female cohort of International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF) inductees was celebrated this past weekend at a gala evening in the Cayman Islands.

Established by the Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism in 2000, the ISDHF celebrates dive industry leaders who have contributed to the success of recreational scuba diving worldwide through innovation and advancements made in the areas of dive tourism, equipment design, dive safety, inclusivity, exploration, adventure, innovation and more.

This year’s inductees include:

  • “Trailblazer” Award Winner Hidy Yu (Bling Bling Ocean Foundation, Hong Kong)
  • Rosemary “Roz” Lunn (UK)
  • Michelle Cove (Resort Lifestyle Ltd., Bahamas)
  • Anne Hasson (Aggressor Adventures, USA)
  • Simone Melchior-Cousteau (Posthumous – France)
  • Women Divers Hall Of Fame (USA)

Steve Broadbelt, chairman of the hall of fame board, said:

“We’re proud to celebrate this groundbreaking moment in the history of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, marking the first year that all of our inductees are women. These extraordinary individuals, from pioneering founders to visionary trailblazers in the newly established category, each has played a powerful role in shaping and advancing the industry.

“Their leadership, innovation and resilience have not only helped build a more inclusive and even playing field in scuba diving, but also shattered the glass ceilings that once seemed impenetrable.”

Sourcecaymancompass.com
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,041FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US