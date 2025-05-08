All-Female Liveaboard Dive Trip To The Red Sea Being Organized

A new all-female liveaboard trip in the Red Sea is being organized to celebrate PADI Women’s Dive Day in July.

During the trip, organizer Nikki Wegloop will be teaching how to be an eco-friendly diver, taking the ladies to various dive sites.

According to Wegloop:

“Together with the company Sea To Sky, we have organized the perfect trip for women who are afraid of traveling alone or afraid of encountering uncomfortable situations. This is an all-female liveaboard, designed by women for women, on one of the most luxurious ships of the Red Sea.”

The trip is planned to take place between July 5th and 12th, 2025, starting in the marina of Hurghada. The trip will visit sites such as The Brothers and SS Thistlegorm.

Guests will enjoy 8 days/7 nights of diving, snacks, three meals a day all included, along with tanks, weights and nitrox.

The price of the trip (excluding airfare) is €1,400/~US$1,583.

Wegloop said:

“My mother was the one who introduced me to diving, and it all started quite unexpectedly. She was gifted an Open Water Course by my father, and instead of doing it alone, she thought I might enjoy it too. I was only 13 at the time, and the idea of breathing underwater both excited and intimidated me. But the moment we took our first breaths beneath the surface, I was hooked.

“That shared experience opened up an entirely new world for us. We began traveling together to incredible diving destinations—exploring coral reefs, swimming with sharks, and marveling at shipwrecks. What began as a hobby quickly turned into a lifelong passion. Today, it’s even more special because I had the honor of certifying my own mother as a Divemaster. Diving has become something far beyond a sport for us—it’s our shared language, our way of connecting, and a source of endless adventure.”

Wegloop’s favorite aspect of diving is how close she feels to nature and its creation:

“When you’re underwater, it’s like entering another realm—quiet, weightless, and filled with life that feels both ancient and otherworldly. There’s nothing quite like locking eyes with a curious turtle or watching a manta ray glide past you with such grace it gives you goosebumps. And the moments of interaction are unforgettable—like when a playful octopus curls its tentacles around your finger, or when a school of fish swirls around you like a living tornado.

“I often find myself wishing I could stay down longer, just to soak in the magic a little more. But it’s not only the creatures that make it special; it’s also the peace. Underwater, there’s a calm that’s hard to find anywhere else. No phones, no noise, just your breath and the rhythm of the ocean. Honestly, I always joke that if I could, I’d take a nap down there—it’s that soothing!”

For more info, you can contact Wegloop at nwegloop@gmail.com.