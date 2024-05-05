Apeks Welcomes Nathalie Lasselin As Ambassador

Apeks has announced underwater explorer Nathalie Lasselin as its new ambassador.

Lasselin has explored some of the world’s most remote underwater locations as she pursued her passion for exploration and documentary filmmaking.

Her work has documented and brought to the public some of the most outstandingly beautiful environments on the planet. Lasselin’s work also highlights the importance of rapid conservation to preserve our planet. Her standing within the industry makes her the perfect candidate for an Apeks Ambassador.

You can check out a video by Lasselin about Apeks below.