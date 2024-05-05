Sunday, May 5, 2024
Scuba Diving

Apeks Welcomes Nathalie Lasselin As Ambassador

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Underwater Filmmaker Nathalie Lasselin Swims Half-Marathon In St. Lawrence River (Photo credit: Marie-Josée de Carufel)

Apeks has announced underwater explorer Nathalie Lasselin as its new ambassador.

Lasselin has explored some of the world’s most remote underwater locations as she pursued her passion for exploration and documentary filmmaking.

Her work has documented and brought to the public some of the most outstandingly beautiful environments on the planet. Lasselin’s work also highlights the importance of rapid conservation to preserve our planet. Her standing within the industry makes her the perfect candidate for an Apeks Ambassador.

You can check out a video by Lasselin about Apeks below.

Ode to Apeks by Nathalie Lasselin
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
110,964FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US