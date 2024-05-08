Applications Now Open For Team USA Freediving 2024

USA Freediving has announced that applications are now open to apply for a spot to participate at this year’s AIDA Freediving World Championship.

The event will take place in Corsica, France from September 2 to September 15, 2024.

The men’s and women’s teams will each consist of up to four athletes (four men, four women). As in the past, team membership is prioritized by considering competitive performances from the current and previous calendar years.

This year, applicants must provide official proof of selected discipline performance within AIDA Top 10 or within 75% of the USA National Record for at least one discipline.

Active members can submit their applications here, and the application period closes on June 15, 2024.

More information about the Depth World Championships can be found at aidainternational.org.