The folks at Aqualung have introduced a new “Regulator Finder” on the company’s website that’s designed to help divers find the ideal regulator that matches their particular diving style.

The way it works is you’ll need to go to the Aqualung website and answer a few questions about your diving experience.

You’ll then get personalized recommendations from which to choose the regulator that best suits the kinds of dives you do.

For more info, go to us.aqualung.com.