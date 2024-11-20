Wednesday, November 20, 2024
DEMA Show CoverageSpearfishing

Aquatic Hunt Pro Introduces New SeaSpool SLIM REEL

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Aquatic Hunt Pro's New SeaSpool SLIM REEL
Aquatic Hunt Pro's New SeaSpool SLIM REEL

The folks at Aquatic Hunt Pro introduced a new SeaSpool SLIM REEL system at this week’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The new system makes it really easy to reel your speared catch in and taking out the worrying about if your spool is going evenly as you reel your quarry in at the end of the dive.

Specific features include:

  • 50m/164ft to 77m/250ft, 400lb/181kg Aramid (Kevlar_ line (UHMWPE/Dyneema also available)
  • Anti-backlash preload mechanism
  • High torque respool handle for effortless winding

The SeaSpool SLIM REEL comes in two sizes that retail for US$89/~€84 and $99/€93, respectively.

For more info, go to aquatichunt.com or check them out on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,137FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US