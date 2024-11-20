Aquatic Hunt Pro Introduces New SeaSpool SLIM REEL

The folks at Aquatic Hunt Pro introduced a new SeaSpool SLIM REEL system at this week’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The new system makes it really easy to reel your speared catch in and taking out the worrying about if your spool is going evenly as you reel your quarry in at the end of the dive.

Specific features include:

50m/164ft to 77m/250ft, 400lb/181kg Aramid (Kevlar_ line (UHMWPE/Dyneema also available)

Anti-backlash preload mechanism

High torque respool handle for effortless winding

The SeaSpool SLIM REEL comes in two sizes that retail for US$89/~€84 and $99/€93, respectively.

For more info, go to aquatichunt.com or check them out on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.