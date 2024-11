The folks at Aquatic Hunt Pro are showcasing their new SeaSafe Dive Flag at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The new flag is 35% larger than the typical 14-inch/356mm by 16-inch/406mm flag and always stays visible.

Other key features include:

Rugged aluminum and fiberglass poles

Long-lasting polyurethane buoy

Lead-free, stainless steel weight

The SeaSafe Dive Flag is retails for US$69/~€65.

For more info, go to aquatichunt.com or check them out on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.