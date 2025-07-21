Monday, July 21, 2025
Diving Travel

Astonishing Sea of Cortez Expedition Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Shark Angels and Seasick Productions have announced the dates of their planned expedition to the Sea of Cortez next year.
Shark Angels and Seasick Productions have announced the dates of their planned expedition to the Sea of Cortez next year.

Shark Angels and Seasick Productions have announced the dates of their planned expedition to the Sea of Cortez next year.

The stunning adventure will allow guests to explore one of the true marine wonders of the world, which is home to some truly giant creatures.

Due to the immense number of species found in the Sea of Cortez, the expedition will not have a fixed itinerary. Instead, it will add to Mother Nature, go where the best sightings can be found.

Nicknamed the “the world’s aquarium” by Jacques Cousteau, the Sea of Cortez is home to a third of cetacean species, nearly 900 fish species and almost half of the world’s marine mammals. Creatures that guests can expect to encounter in the Sea of Cortez include:

  • Orcas
  • Mobula Rays
  • Humpback and Sperm whales.
  • Bluefin whales
  • Whale sharks
  • Dolphins
  • Sea lions and much more.

Key information about the Shark Angels and Seasick Productions Sea of Cortez expedition includes:

  • Expedition Date: May 30, 2026 – June 6, 2026.
  • The expedition vessel is the Nautilus Gallant Lady Liveaboard
  • Expedition area: Baja, Mexico – Sea of Cortez
  • The expedition is open to both snorkelers and scuba divers alike.
  • Guests will embark and disembark from the Port of La Paz.

Features of the stunning Nautilus Gallant Lady liveaboard include

  • 116ft/35m luxury liveaboard.
  • A stunning lounge with wrap-around views.
  • Huge spacious dive deck to comfortably accommodate a wide range of divers.
  • A sun deck, sky lounge, and crow’s nest for relaxing.
  • State-of-the-art navigation and safety systems.
  • A dedicated camera station for underwater photographers.

For more info, send an email to Jamie at angels@sharkangels.org or go to Shark Angels Adventures.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US