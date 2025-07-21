Astonishing Sea of Cortez Expedition Announced

Shark Angels and Seasick Productions have announced the dates of their planned expedition to the Sea of Cortez next year.

The stunning adventure will allow guests to explore one of the true marine wonders of the world, which is home to some truly giant creatures.

Due to the immense number of species found in the Sea of Cortez, the expedition will not have a fixed itinerary. Instead, it will add to Mother Nature, go where the best sightings can be found.

Nicknamed the “the world’s aquarium” by Jacques Cousteau, the Sea of Cortez is home to a third of cetacean species, nearly 900 fish species and almost half of the world’s marine mammals. Creatures that guests can expect to encounter in the Sea of Cortez include:

Orcas

Mobula Rays

Humpback and Sperm whales.

Bluefin whales

Whale sharks

Dolphins

Sea lions and much more.

Key information about the Shark Angels and Seasick Productions Sea of Cortez expedition includes:

Expedition Date: May 30, 2026 – June 6, 2026.

The expedition vessel is the Nautilus Gallant Lady Liveaboard

Expedition area: Baja, Mexico – Sea of Cortez

The expedition is open to both snorkelers and scuba divers alike.

Guests will embark and disembark from the Port of La Paz.

Features of the stunning Nautilus Gallant Lady liveaboard include

116ft/35m luxury liveaboard.

A stunning lounge with wrap-around views.

Huge spacious dive deck to comfortably accommodate a wide range of divers.

A sun deck, sky lounge, and crow’s nest for relaxing.

State-of-the-art navigation and safety systems.

A dedicated camera station for underwater photographers.

For more info, send an email to Jamie at angels@sharkangels.org or go to Shark Angels Adventures.