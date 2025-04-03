Australian Military Confirms Finding Of World War 2 Bomber In Greek Waters

The Australian defense ministry has confirmed that the wreckage of a military aircraft found in Greek waters was indeed a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Baltimore bomber that was lost while on a mission during the Second World War.

The aircraft was discovered 61 meters/200 feet beneath the surface off the island of Antikythera in Greece in 2024 by the Greek technical diving group AegeanTec, which specializes in exploring deep-water wrecks beyond the reach of recreational divers.

According to the Australian military:

“The discovery of the wreck of Baltimore FW282 brings to an end 82 years of uncertainty regarding the final resting place of three of the crew, from Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, who went missing with the aircraft in December 1943.”

The crew of Baltimore FW282 were:

Pilot: Flight Lieutenant (FLTLT) William Alroy Hugh Horsley (RAAF), captured

Navigator: FLTLT Leslie Norman Row (Royal Air Force [RAFVR]), missing

Wireless Operator/Air Gunner: Pilot Officer Colin William Walker (RAAF), missing

Wireless Operator/Air Gunner: Warrant Officer John Gartside (Royal New Zealand Air Force [RNZAF]), missing

Believing it to be a RAAF aircraft, AegeanTec contacted History and Heritage – Air Force (HUWC-AF), which assessed the discovery and positively confirmed the wreck as RAAF Baltimore FW282.

Australian Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Stephen Chappell said:

“This aircraft discovery is significant and offers the chance to provide closure to families.

“The efforts of groups such as AegeanTec are critical for us in accounting for those 3,143 Australian aviators with no known grave from the Second World War and the Korean conflict.

“I am pleased, alongside my colleagues from the RAF and RNZAF, to this week to be able to announce the find and for us to acknowledge, collectively, the bravery of this combined crew of aviators from our three nations.”

Royal Air Force Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, said:

“It’s an honour to acknowledge the bravery of the multinational crew. This was a generation who embodied the importance of service and comradeship.Their efforts were the base on which the RAF continues to maintain the security of the UK at home and abroad.

“Their sense of duty inspires future generations of all of our Air Forces.”

RNZAF Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb, added:

“I hope [the discovery] will bring some sense of closure for the families. The sacrifice of this brave crew has long been remembered, especially by their families, and we can now honour their final resting-place with the respect they deserve.”

Historical Record

Operated by RAAF’s No 454 Squadron, Baltimore FW282 was returning from a mission over the Aegean Sea on December 3, 1943 when it was intercepted by German fighter aircraft and sustained heavy damage.

While ditching into the ocean, pilot Flight Lieutenant William Horsley was knocked unconscious and awoke as water filled the cockpit. After swimming to the surface and realizing he was alone, Horsley swam to shore, where he was handed over to German authorities. The pilot spent the remainder of the war as a prisoner of war in Germany. The other three crewmembers were listed as missing, believed killed.

Following discussions with the RAF and RNZAF, it has been determined that there will be no further recovery at the wreck site; however, the RAAF will coordinate a memorial service for the crew.