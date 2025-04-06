Sunday, April 6, 2025
Avon Protection Announces New Diver Tracking System

By Sam Helmy

-

Avon Diver Tracking System

Avon Protection has announced a new diver tracking system designed for the MCM-100 multi-role rebreather and is designed to improve military diver safety during training missions and in the underwater battle space.

The new system, which integrates with the MCM-100, enables the surface team to utilize advanced geolocation, allowing them to accurately track the entire dive team in three dimensions during training operations. It also provides them with live rebreather telemetry. This is combined with a diver recall safety alert, which enables the safety team to initiate recall procedures if anything is suspected to be wrong.

The new system was developed in collaboration with one of Avon’s partners, Blueprint Subsea.

Prior to the development of the new system, there were severe limitations since divers underwater were unable to remain connected to their network. This seriously limited the team’s situational awareness and the ability of commanders to communicate with their teams while they were underwater.

The new system enables the team to remain connected to diver delivery and surface vessels, allowing for better command and control and integration with the surface. This will significantly improve the effectiveness of underwater operations.

According to Avon Protection Director of Underwater Systems Kevin Gurr:

“This upgrade adds another key feature to the future-proofed Avon Protection MCM100 product as we push forwards innovation through our continuous improvement program. We look forward to rolling out this enhanced capability to our user community and enabling them to undertake training operations as part of an integrated underwater team for the first time.”

The new diver tracking system by Avon Protection will be on display at UDT 2025 in London from April 14-16, 2025.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

