Episode 17: Colombian Freediving Superstar Sofia Gomez on Rediscovering Her Love of Competition

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In Episode 17, you’ll hear the latest news in the last week from around the world underwater including some thoughts on the new David Attenborough Netflix documentary “A Life On Our Planet” and the new Oceans.io S1 Dive Computer that features a unique underwater messaging option.

Then co-host Linden Wolbert talks with Colombian freediving star Sofia Gomez about what it means to be a competitive freediver and reconnecting with the passion that got her there.

We then hear from Captain Bobbie Scholley – legendary navy diver and salvage expert – who talks us through her top tip about setting goals to make your dive a success!

And then finally we hear from John Griffith on his Best Dive Ever.

