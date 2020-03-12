The annual Beneath the Sea show slated for later this month has been rescheduled to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a tweet posted on Wednesday evening:

“We at Beneath the Sea must sadly advise and confirm the rescheduling of the March 27th, 28th and 29th exhibition due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our exhibitors, our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

The new dates for Beneath the Sea are now October 9th-11th, 2020, and organizers will honor all tickets bought as well as booth reservations and payments for the March dates.

The next Beneath the Sea show is scheduled for March 2022.

Check out the full tweet below.